Star Spangled Beach Party in Pine Mountain Georgia

Each year, the National Infantry Museum in Columbus welcomes thousands for its Fourth of July "Freedom Fest." Due to COVID-19, the crowds will not be able to gather at the NIM.. which is located just off Victory Drive in south Columbus. But as News 3's Kevin Roble reports, the show must go on. This year's Freedom Fest will look and sound different. The event draws more than 5,000 people to celebrate the Fourth of July.

This year, they're going online. President and Chief Operating Officer: BG (Ret) Pete Jones "Because we can't really have the bounce houses and because we can't maintain the social distancing we would like, we're going to provide on our Facebook page scenes from last year's Freedom Fest and the years before." There will also be a visual tribute to troops. Jones admits the decision has been a hard one. "A museum is built for people to come to and it is frustrating that we can't have folks here." Jones says a smaller event would not be fitting. "Because we want folks to remember what Freedom Fest was and that's the standard we want to maintain." Kevin Roble, WRBL News 3, On Your Side.