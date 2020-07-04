Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
The moon lights the way for Iron Mike at The Fort Benning’s Gateway for The U.S. Army
Video
Star Spangled Beach Party in Pine Mountain Georgia
Video
4th of July Celebration: A virtual reality at N.I.M.
Video
First Alert Forecast: One day break then a washout for Sunday
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Athletes of the Week
SEC Media Days
Top Stories
Staying Ready For A Fight
Video
Top Stories
NASCAR driver to debut ‘Trump 2020’ race car at Brickyard 400
Video
Little League Baseball Rolls On In Columbus
Video
Kansas City Royals putting cutouts of fans in stands to fill seats during games
Video
Players & Staff React To Minor League Baseball Canceled Season
Video
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Russell County Schools
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Golden Apple
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
The moon lights the way for Iron Mike at The Fort Benning’s Gateway for The U.S. Army
Video
Star Spangled Beach Party in Pine Mountain Georgia
Video
4th of July Celebration: A virtual reality at N.I.M.
Video
Update: Columbus Police say missing woman found safe
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Zelmo’s Gas Giveaway
The SunSpree Samaritan of the Month
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Search
Search
Search
Star Spangled Beach Party in Pine Mountain Georgia
Top Stories
by:
Bob Jeswald
Posted:
Jul 3, 2020 / 11:56 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 3, 2020 / 11:57 PM EDT
Georgia’s Authentic Outdoor Escape
Beyond the Moon
Beyond the Moon: 50 Years to the Future
Video
Beyond the Moon: Living Legend
Video
Beyond the Moon: From the Moon to Mars
Video
Remembering D-Day
Remembering D-Day: Across the Field of History
Video
Remembering D-Day: Forged in Fire
Video
Remembering D-Day: The Man Who Won the War
Video
Faith and Film in the Fountain City
Faith and Film in the Fountain City
Video
Faith and Film: The River City
Video
Faith and Film: The Power of Prayer
Video
More Faith and Film in the Fountain City
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
What’s up with this haze from the Saharan Desert, I’ll tell you…
Video
Tracking more storms here and a waterspout afar
Video
Striking Back at Lightning 20 Years of Saving Lives
Video
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
The science behind the Summer Solstice
Video
Get ready: Saharan dust heading to the Gulf of Mexico by next week
Gallery
Hurricane season 2020: How to prepare during a pandemic
Video
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
What is a drought?
Video
What is the autumnal equinox?
Video
What is the water cycle?
Video
PrepZone
Russell County Warriors Embrace The Grind
Video
Pierre Coffey era starts at Chatt. Co.
Video
MCSD Coaches Appreciate Delayed Return To Summer Practice
Video
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Gogue Center partners with Kennedy Center, presents “Music of Alabama” on June 1
The Gogue Center for Performing Arts gives a sneak peek at the 2020 season
Video
Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University prepares for U.K. a cappella octet performance
Video
More Political Stories
Second stimulus: Mnuchin says White House will ‘seriously consider’ more payments
NASCAR driver to debut ‘Trump 2020’ race car at Brickyard 400
Video
Georgia governor says if you want football this fall, wear a mask now
Video
Trump calls for federal charges against George Washington statue vandals
California tribe blocks border-wall demolition on ‘ancestral burial grounds’
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
Columbus police investigate homicide at Water Works park
Video
Muscogee County records 110 new COVID cases, passes Dougherty County in total number
Video
Popular downtown bar, restaurant takes a COVID-19 timeout as Columbus cases mount
Video
Opelika’s Police Chief describes a scary struggle with COVID-19 illness
Video
Muscogee County can apply for coronavirus funding; more than $3,000,000 available immediately
Don't Miss
The moon lights the way for Iron Mike at The Fort Benning’s Gateway for The U.S. Army
Video
Star Spangled Beach Party in Pine Mountain Georgia
Video
4th of July Celebration: A virtual reality at N.I.M.
Video
First Alert Forecast: One day break then a washout for Sunday
Video
Muscogee County records 110 new COVID cases, passes Dougherty County in total number
Video
Opelika’s Police Chief describes a scary struggle with COVID-19 illness
Video
Columbus police investigate homicide at Water Works park
Video
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Columbus police investigate homicide at Water Works park
Video
Muscogee County records 110 new COVID cases, passes Dougherty County in total number
Video
Popular downtown bar, restaurant takes a COVID-19 timeout as Columbus cases mount
Video
Opelika’s Police Chief describes a scary struggle with COVID-19 illness
Video
Muscogee County can apply for coronavirus funding; more than $3,000,000 available immediately