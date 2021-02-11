 

State alcohol delivery bill inches closer to becoming law

Top Stories

by: Zak Sos

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A state bill that would allow Alabamians to get beer and liquor delivered right to their front door inched one step closer to becoming law on Thursday. The bill passed the State Senate Thursday by a vote of 26 to 3.

If passed, consumers would not only have the option of ordering alcohol from their nearby liquor store, they’d also be able to get a drink with a dish from their favorite restaurant. Beer and spirits would be required to be delivered sealed in their original containers. Those delivering and ordering the alcohol would also be required to be over the age of 21, and show proof of age.

“I guess for those who are just really motivated to stated to stay at home and not venture out at all, it could be beneficial because they could order food from us and then get their spirits delivered as well,” said Brian Ham, co-owner of the West End Grille in Huntsville.

But Ham added he is not expecting those types of deliveries to become the norm if the Alabama House votes in favor of Senate Bill 126.

“For the markup we have to charge, I don’t know if people would be willing to pay 20 dollars for a six-pack of beer like if they were actually purchasing in the actual establishment,” said Ham.

Restaurants and bars would also be required to sell food with any alcohol delivered. If passed, Ham is expecting the bill to be a bust for dine-in establishments and a boon for liquor stores.

The State Senate bill will now be sent to the House for a final vote.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

60° / 58°
Fog
Fog 0% 60° 58°

Friday

60° / 48°
Showers
Showers 51% 60° 48°

Saturday

52° / 46°
Rain
Rain 93% 52° 46°

Sunday

56° / 49°
Showers
Showers 59% 56° 49°

Monday

61° / 36°
Rain
Rain 65% 61° 36°

Tuesday

52° / 35°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 20% 52° 35°

Wednesday

56° / 52°
Showers
Showers 58% 56° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

1 AM
Foggy
29%
60°

60°

2 AM
Foggy
12%
60°

60°

3 AM
Foggy
16%
60°

60°

4 AM
Foggy
17%
60°

60°

5 AM
Foggy
20%
60°

59°

6 AM
Showers
38%
59°

59°

7 AM
Few Showers
40%
59°

59°

8 AM
Showers
51%
59°

59°

9 AM
Showers
45%
59°

59°

10 AM
Showers
44%
59°

59°

11 AM
Showers
45%
59°

59°

12 PM
Showers
43%
59°

59°

1 PM
Showers
45%
59°

59°

2 PM
Showers
40%
59°

59°

3 PM
Showers
40%
59°

60°

4 PM
Showers
39%
60°

59°

5 PM
Showers
38%
59°

58°

6 PM
Showers
35%
58°

57°

7 PM
Showers
47%
57°

56°

8 PM
Showers
38%
56°

55°

9 PM
Showers
40%
55°

54°

10 PM
Showers
55%
54°

53°

11 PM
Showers
57%
53°

52°

12 AM
Showers
58%
52°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories