State archives announces new exhibit on women’s suffrage

The Alabama World War Memorial, which houses the Alabama Department of Archives and History and Museum of Alabama, is located in Montgomery. (Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A new exhibit dedicated to women’s suffrage will soon make its way into the Museum of Alabama.

Entitled “Justice Not Favor: Alabama Women & the Vote,” the new exhibit, presented by the Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH), will focus on two of Alabama’s leading advocates for voting rights: Pattie Ruffner Jacobs and Amelia Boynton Robinson.

The exhibition will explore the story of voting rights for Alabama women, including the long fight for the 19th Amendment, which was ratified in 1920, and the modern Civil Rights era.

The exhibit can be found in the museum from August 22, 2021 through May 31, 2022. Governor Kay Ivey will make remarks during the opening day’s public dedication ceremony.

Jacobs, a Birmingham native, who became one of the state’s leading suffragettes in the early 20th century, and Selma’s Robinson will both have new bronze busts added to the ADAH’s Statuary Hall. They will be the first statues of women in the hall.

Both works of art were sculpted by Alabama artist Clydetta Fulmer and forged at Fairhope Foundry.

“These additions to our statuary collection and the opening of Justice Not Favor represent a step forward in the Archives’ commitment to deliver an inclusive presentation of Alabama’s history,” said Steve Murray, director of the Alabama Department of Archives and History. “Alabama women have organized, petitioned, lobbied, and voted to have influence on public life and policy. Examining their motivations, their achievements, and their setbacks helps us to better understand the Alabama experience.”

Admission to the Museum of Alabama is free, and is open every day except Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.