COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Over 200 guests were in attendance as Teddy Reese was sworn into his new role — the newest Georgia State Representative.

Rep. Reese succeeds Calvin Smyre, who held the position for the last 48 years.

Reese took his oath in front of colleagues, friends and family at the Columbus Government Center on Sunday. Although he hasn’t been officially sworn in, Reese is ready to start tackling his agenda. One thing on his mind – making sure Georgia’s $6.6 billion surplus gets dispersed wisely.

“I hope we will spend that surplus where it needs to be spent the most — on education,” said Rep. Reese. “Making sure our teachers are paid. Making sure our seniors that are retired get the resources they need. I’m hoping that we will spend some of those funds to help our veterans.”

Multiple people gave their remarks during the ceremony including Representative Reese’s parents and former Representative Calvin Smyre.

“This is a great day for Columbus, Georgia,” said Smyre. “It’s a great day for our community. And I know you would do well and I’m here for you.”

Reese referenced how much the community support he has received from Columbus has meant to him. Although he was not born here he spent the last 10 years creating his legacy in the community and it has left a lasting impact on him as well.