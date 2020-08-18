State Senator Ed Harbison appointed to committee to study Coin Operated Amusement Machines or COAM

You may have noticed a number of lottery type stores opening in Columbus. Many of these stores including convenience stores at gas stations provide coin operated amusement machines where patrons can sit and play for hours.

“These machines have the potential for big revenue for the people who run them,” said State Senator Ed Harbison of Columbus.

Harbison told WRBL News Three the Senate COAM Study Committee would look into all aspects of this business, including regulation, how many machines stores can display, and the safeguards in place to keep COAM from violating standards against slot machines.

Harbison say these amusement machines are in high demand. Players can win coupons, gas cards and products but cannot win cash.

“The formation of this committee was a bipartisan effort that cleared the Senate with overwhelming support,” said Sen. Harbison. “It is imperative that lawmakers reexamine the guidelines surrounding the COAM industry to ensure that all rules and regulations set forth by the Georgia Lottery are properly met. I am grateful that Lt. Governor Duncan has entrusted me to serve in this capacity.”

Below is a list of the other Senate members appointed to serve on this committee with Harbison:

Senator John F. Kennedy, Chairman (R – Macon)

Senator Brandon Beach (R – Alpharetta)

Senator Brian Strickland (R – McDonough)

Senator Larry Walker (R – Perry)

When asked whether the COAM are setting the stage for casino gambling in the state of Georgia, Harbison says that measure is dead right now, but adds it likely will be resurrected when the session gets underway the second Monday in January 2021. He says there is some opposition to destination resorts that offer casino gambling.

Critics of the measure say they’re concerned about people spending money they cannot afford to spend on gambling and that casinos would attract unsavory characters.

Harbison says the casino gambling measure would allow resort destinations in Columbus and other key cities in Georgia. .