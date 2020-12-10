 

 

State Superintendent Mackey in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey is in quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to ALSDE Communications Director Michael Sibley, Mackey has tested negative for the virus.  However, he’s quarantining at home until December 15 out of an abundance of caution. 

Mackey will take part in Thursday’s state school meeting virtually.

