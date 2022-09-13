Harris County, Ga (WRBL)- Today we give a Big shout-out to all our first-grade students at New Mountain Hill Elementary School in Harris County. The Kids were eager to learn all about lightning safety and all the right measures to take to prepare. We shared real stories of our News 3 viewers that had close encounters with this destructive form of nature. All the students asked great questions and are now proactive in any severe weather situation. A special thanks to Ashley Drew, Lori Ellis, Hannah Kick, Cathy Parker, Kim Sawyer, and all led by Principal Jessica Burnette