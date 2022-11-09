ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, with other top Republicans, eased into victory Tuesday night. By 10:30 p.m., with 89% of precincts reporting, Marshall led Democratic challenger Wendell Major 67% to 33%.

During the race, Marshall touted his history of challenging the federal government. Marshall led and joined lawsuits against the Biden administration, including a challenge to a proposed COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

Marshall’s challenger, Major, has decades of law enforcement experience. Major is a former Marine and sheriff’s deputy.

Marshall sailed to victory in the Republican primary, besting challenger Harry Still 175,251 votes to 21,166.

Prior to taking office as Attorney General, Marshall served as the district attorney for Marshall County for 16 years.