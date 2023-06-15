Weather Update Top of Show 5:45 PM

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Weather Aware: Friday, Macon, Bullock, and western Barbour County in Alabama in the early morning before sunrise. Clay County needs to watch closely too in Georgia. Late in the day another MCS may bring scattered showers and storms in the morning.

The forecast is on track to become less active but in a way more manageable with storms. The forecast for Saturday appears to be the best day in our extended period with storms coming back on Father’s Day afternoon.

The very extended we are tracking a low in the northern Gulf and watching it possibly intensify out in the open waters over the Tropical Atlantic. The western side of our region may benefit from this setup, with drier air, and maybe a few pop-up storms, allowing us to dry.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and 90 on the drier days. Overnight lows drop to the mid to upper 60s.