Storms leave behind damage in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala (WRBL)- Overnight, heavy rains and damaging winds moved through our region. Eufaula and Barbour County had trees topple down and block roadways.

In the city of Eufaula, Mayor Jack Tibbs says trees fell across roads and brought down power lines. Mayor Tibbs said local and state crews went to work quickly clearing the roadways.

The mayor added that as of early this morning, he had received no reports of damaged structures in Eufaula.

“We’ve had our fair share of these weather events so far this year. We’re just proud no one has been hurt in any of them,” said Mayor Tibbs.

However, beyond the city limits of Eufaula, out in Barbour County, some homeowners had trees fall onto their homes.

News 3’s Keldreck Conwell and Chief Photgrapher Kevin Roble hit the ground right after the system moved through Barbour County and interviewed one homeowner who received damage.