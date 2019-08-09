Stowers Elementary students are excited about the new school year!

FORT BENNING, Ga (WRBL)- Students all over the Valley are watching their summer vacation melt away.

Students on Fort Benning started back to school on Monday.

Teachers, parents, and students were all smiles as they arrived to Stowers Elementary.

Volunteers from News 3 and Kinetic Credit Union gave small gifts to the students as they were heading inside. School staff members and teachers spent the entire morning greeting students and sharing words of encouragement as well.

We spoke with students about their first day of school and some of them couldn’t contain their excitement.