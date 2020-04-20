Straight line winds leaves damages in Barbour County, Alabama

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala (WRBL)- It’s just a few weeks later and Eufaula residents are out again picking up debris and pieces of their homes, after another severe storm sweeps through Barbour County.

“This is the second one in three weeks so it was like here we go again but the biggest thing is that we made it out of here alive,” said Ricky Mcgilvary.

High winds and heavy rainfall left behind a mess for residents to clean up, power lines, and trees were down.

“I had just told my wife it will be here in just a few minutes, and you can tell the rain got heavy we started hearing little things dropping on the house like limbs or what we thought, and it got a little scary,” said Terry Walker.

Some homeowners are left with only a few memories.

“We’ve had a lot of gatherings and I’ve got a smoker back there. I grill and we have just a lot of good gatherings with friends, and classmates and all well some of that is going to be gone now, but we are going to rebuild and make it bigger and better,” said Walker.

Many residents are still without power, and rescue crews have been working nonstop. There are no reported injuries or deaths in the area.