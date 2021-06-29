Stray Showers into Thursday with Scattered Showers Expected Friday with Frontal System

The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny have mostly pushed out of the Georgia area with some precipitation still left in North Georgia. This system will continue to move Northwest and should be both entirely out of the Georgia area and dissipated by Wednesday.



As for our Wednesday and Thursday forecast, we will continue to see this typical summer weather pattern with moisture from the Gulf and high temperatures in the afternoon. Thanks to this, we could see the potential for stray to isolated showers for both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.



As we go into Friday, we will have a frontal system coming in from the North and we could see scattered showers throughout Friday. Along with the frontal system going through, we will see a drop in temperatures, and they will drop into the mid 80’s by the end of the weekend.



We are still monitoring how this frontal system will affect our Weekend but if this frontal system stays to our south, we could see a nice Independence Day.



Right now, 4th of July is looking like a great day regarding the weather and if you have plans to go out and enjoy your Independence Day, Sunday is looking like the day!