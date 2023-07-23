Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Overcast skies and a few pop up showers in store for your Sunday morning. This first round of showers will fizzle out later this morning, but we will be watching storms moving through the Florida Panhandle. Temperatures this afternoon will stay slightly cooler again with highs in the lower 90s, but some southern counties may not get out of the 80s.

This evening we will be watching storms lift to the northeast from Florida. While the primary severe weather threat will be over eastern and central Georgia, we could still see one or two strong to severe storms over our eastern counties. These storms will dissipate before nightfall, leaving us dry overnight.

We may see a few pop of showers again tomorrow as another round a moisture moves to our east. Temperatures will trend warmer as highs warm into the low to mid 90s.

As we head towards the middle of the week, we will be drier, and as a result, hotter with readings once again in the upper 90s by Wednesday.

Rain chances will return by Thursday and will linger through next weekend. Rain and continued cloud cover will help to cool temperatures back into the low to mid 90s next weekend.