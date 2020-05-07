Strong winds, low humidity fan a fire out of control, more than a dozen homes destroyed

2,000 acre wildfire in Milton, Florida and more than a dozen homes destroyed. 20 bulldozers trying to contain the wildfire and dozens of firefighters working this fire at all sides. As of Wednesday night only 20% of this fire was contained. This particular fire was along I-20 along the Florida Panhandle between Black Watch Bay and Escambia Bay. The main culprit has been the lack of rain but the extraordinary winds and lower humidity just made conditions much worse with all the dry brush for fuel. More on the wildfire here…

Another wildfire also erupted near South Walton, Florida Wednesday evening. this is a 550 acre wildfire in the South Walton County area of the Florida Panhandle.