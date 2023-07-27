Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The 95-degree and higher readings are not letting up over the next several days. Most of the air is flowing offshore, so occasionally expect some tropical air to lift back into the region. This will increase heat index values consistently in the lower 100s.

The only relief seems to come in the early morning and evening hours after sunset. I forgot to mention a stray passing shower or thunderstorm, will be temporary relief and welcomed.

In the extended forecast, we are always watching thunderstorm activity in the Gulf of Mexico and the tropical Atlantic. These storms are lingering off the coastal waters and are working against the strong high-pressure ridge. In other words, staving off any widespread thunderstorm activity.