Stuck with humidity and showers in this First Alert Forecast

A very slow moving cool front towards our west will not quite make it through the region until it washes out and lingering moisture will lessen our opportunities for rainfall. Right now through Wednesday there will be widespread coverage for rainfall and thunderstorms.

The set-up will be wave after wave of energy, that will trigger showers and storms across the two state region. Measurable rainfall, especially with thunderstorms and with the higher humidity this will help to retain some of the much needed rainfall. These storms will all be capable of producing torrential rainfall, lightning, and strong gusty winds…In other words, good ol’ afternoon thunderstorms.

Thursday the lingering moisture will keep us mostly cloudy, with a few passing showers, then the weekend readings will climb back to 90 or the lower 90s, what brings us back to more stable air and only a sporadic storm or two. So capture the rainfall now when you can…