Student arrested, charged with battery against employee public school system

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A student in the Muscogee County School District was arrested today.

According to Mercedes Parham, Director of Communications and Open Records Officer, an 18-year-old student was arrested after a physical altercation on campus.

“The incident occurred this morning at the ChanceLight Therapeutic Day School site located within the Marshall Student Success Center. The report indicates that the incident initiated with the student striking a teacher. Upon incident, MCSD Police were notified. Upon deescalating the situation, a set of brass knuckles was discovered in the male student’s possession,” according to a press release from the school district.

The student was charged with battery against employee public school system, felony obstruction of a police officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

The incident is under investigation with MCSD Police and the Columbus Police Department. We will continue to work in cooperation with our local law enforcement to determine the best course of action to ensure the safety of all students and personnel is maintained at the highest standard.

News 3 is awaiting more information on the developing story.