Study ranks top American cities for quality coffee

Ever wondered where you can get the best cup of coffee in America?

The website Apartment Guide has released its list of best cities for coffee lovers in America. The study ranked 308 cities by looking at the coffee-related businesses in those areas. To make the list– each city had to have a population of at least 100,000.

According to researchers, the top city for coffee lovers in America is Berkley, California. Apartment Guide reports that Berkeley has more than five coffee shops per square mile.

Berkeley is located near the number two coffee lovin’ city, San Francisco.



Rounding out the top five: in third place was Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, followed by Seattle Washington, and finally Cambridge, Massachusetts.