Summer-like pattern triggers storms each afternoon through Sunday

We currently have some showers and thunderstorms situated over northern Alabama. As these storms gradually move eastward, they will weaken but bring the potential for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms in late Thursday afternoon and evening.



As we head into Friday, we will continue to see a similar situation and we can continue to see the chance for afternoon showers and storms. Much of the area could see partly cloudy conditions with a fair mix of clouds and sunshine.



Going into the weekend, this trend will continue where we will see partly cloudy skies with the chance of late afternoon showers and storms. Along with the chance of rain, temperatures are expected to climb into the low 90’s as we head into the weekend.