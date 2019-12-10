Sumter County Elementary School student wins scholarship for college

AMERICUS, Ga (WRBL)- College is pretty expensive. But now it just got a little cheaper for one Americus student.

Yesterday, 8-year-old Ka’Marion Terry was awarded $1,529 as the Southwest winner of The Path-2-College Sweepstakes.

Eight other children across the state were also given a contribution to their college savings. The goal of this is to raise awareness about the importance of saving for college.

Terry’s mother says he is a very smart child with a bright future.

Terry was presented with the check at his school, Sumter County Elementary School.