Sumter County Elementary School student wins scholarship for college

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMERICUS, Ga (WRBL)- College is pretty expensive. But now it just got a little cheaper for one Americus student.

Yesterday, 8-year-old Ka’Marion Terry was awarded $1,529 as the Southwest winner of The Path-2-College Sweepstakes.

Eight other children across the state were also given a contribution to their college savings. The goal of this is to raise awareness about the importance of saving for college.

Terry’s mother says he is a very smart child with a bright future.

Terry was presented with the check at his school, Sumter County Elementary School.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories