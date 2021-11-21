Sumter County man arrested, charged with attempted murder after injuring State Trooper

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: According to a release from ALEA, Randy Lee Wade was arrested Saturday around 9 p.m. in Sumter County.

Wade has been charged with attempted murder, escape in the first degree and theft of property in the second degree. He is being held at the Sumter County Jail.

PREVIOUS: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an emergency BLUE Alert for a man wanted in connection to the injury of a State Trooper.

Randy Lee Wade, 57, of Sumter County, is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing 135 pounds. He was last seen around 11:45 p.m. Friday on Alabama Highway 28 and I-20/59 in Livingston.

According to a release from ALEA, a Trooper assigned to the Highway Patrol Division was assaulted while attempting to make an arrest. The Trooper sustained injuries during the incident and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities say Wade is believed to be a serious risk to the public. If you have any information regarding his location, please contact the State Bureau of Investigation at (334) 676-7250 or call 911.

As of Saturday night, the Blue Alert has been closed.