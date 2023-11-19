COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Muscogee County School District Superintendent Dr. David Lewis has just passed the 10-year mark as the head of an institution with more than 30,000 students and 5,000 employees — including 3,000 educators.

Dr. Lewis sat down for this week’s Sunday Conversation. He talked about his role and the school district he leads, including graduation rates.

He also talked about continuing to stay in his current role and the possibility of retirement.

Here’s that interview.

Part 1

Part 2