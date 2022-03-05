This morning, we starting out in the 40s and 50s with some clouds around, but they’ll be exiting out leaving us with lots of sunshine for today. Highs this afternoon top out in the low to mid 80s.

High pressure will help keep any rain well off to our west for today and Sunday. We could see a few clouds around for Sunday, but we should remain dry. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s!

Then, as we head into Monday, those showers that were off to our west over the weekend, start to creep closer to our area. Going into Monday afternoon, we will see some showers pop up, with a cold front way back into northwest Alabama back down into Mississippi. Then, finally around midnight heading into Tuesday, that front makes its way into the Chattahoochee Valley, and right now, that line of showers doesn’t look too potent. We could hear a rumble of thunder ot two, but we don’t expect any severe weather.

The rainfall estimates for the next 7 days are anywhere from three quarters of an inch to close to 2 inches because after the cold front sweeps through late Monday into very early Tuesday, that front becomes more east to west oriented as a stationary front, and that will keep rain chances around through Friday. Late Friday into early Saturday, we’ll see a cold front come through, and right now, it looks like some pretty cold air coming in behind that front, as we could see lows dip down to around freezing Sunday morning.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian