What a great start to Father’s Day…temps in the 60s and 70s across the region, but the big story this morning is how dry it is. You won’t get much lower than that very often this time of the year. Highs today will top out in the low 90s.

The heat index forecast for the week ahead, nothing. All week, we can expect these very dry conditions to persist, so as fas as the heat index goes, almost non existent. Now it will be pretty hot as we see the hotter temps return with low 100s, but again it will a dry heat, so a lot more tolerable than what we had last week.

Talking Tropics…Nothing for the next 5 days. There are a couple of minor systems in the eastern Pacific, but they won’t be any threat to land or us in the future.

Locally, for the next 7 days, we will see some 100’s this week as the heat returns, but with the air being so dry, it’ll be much like what you see and feel in the southwest U.S. Next Saturday, we do see moisture returning along with afternoon pop-up showers, but it shouldn’t put a damper on the Independence Celebration out at Fort Benning. Get more information on the Independence Celebration by visiting the Fort Benning MWR website: https://benning.armymwr.com/independence-celebration!

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Father’s Day! Brian