TODAY: We’re starting out with lots of sunshine and just a few clouds moving throught the region. The sunshine is going to be the big story for your Sunday as we’ll see plenty of it. Any rain will be confines to north and south Georgia. Highs today will be in the mid 90s.

WEEK AHEAD: Monday, the chance for a few stray showers returns with highs in the mid 90s. Tuesday, expect more of those stray afternoon showers and storms, so a very typical summertime forecast for the next few days. We’ll see some additional cloud cover mid week that could hold our temps back just a few degrees with highs in the low 90s. Wednesday and Thursday our rain chances will be slightly higher, but still nothing widespread is expected.

UPCOMING WEEKEND: We’ll be back to just stray afternoon showers and storms and highs in the mid 90s.

TROPICS: Still remaining quiet with just some shower activity down in the Gulf, but none of this is expected to organize into anything.

BEACHES: If you’re headed to the beaches, same ole story, with highs mid to upper 80s, and afternoon isolated showers and storms.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have great Sunday! Brian