It was a beautiful Saturday afternoon for a wedding in Pine Mountain. Congratulations to Payton and Kaitlyn!

Well, if you enjoy Saturday’s weather, you’ll love Sunday too! It feels really good outside, although a little cool with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across the region this morning. Sunday will be really nice with lots of sunshine and seasonable with highs in the low 70s. Monday will be much the same with highs a few degrees warmer into the mid 70s.

Let’s talk severe weather…the Storm Prediction Center has issued several risk areas for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. First up, Monday…east Texas and western Louisiana look to be the hot spots for some severe weather. Then on Tuesday, that risk shifts eastward into eastern Louisiana, much of Mississippi and into western Alabama. Places like Hattiesburg and Jackson, Mississippi and Baton Rouge, Louisiana could see some pretty significant storms with the risk for tornadoes, and a few of those could be quite strong.

Then we head into Wednesday, and all but northwest Georgia has a risk for severe weather. But, 2 things to note…One, the risk doesn’t appear as great as the Tuesday risk, and 2nd, this looks like more of a late Tuesday and Wednesday morning risk for us. There good news and bad news with that scenario. The good news is, its arriving at night, so the daytime heating plays less of a part, but the bad is, it’s arriving at night. So you would have to have that WRBL Weather app handy for any severe weather alerts, since many of you will probably be sleeping. Obviously the timing and intensity can and probably will change before then. So stay tuned!

As for now, enjoy the rest of your weekend and Monday as the weather should be really nice!

Have a great week! Brian