Sunny & Seasonable Weekend, But Clouds & Showers Return Next Week!

Temperatures this morning started out in the 20s and 30s, and what a temperature difference between yesterday at this time, and this morning. Up to 30 degrees in some spots. Of course yesterday in itself was a big change as it was 70 at midnight and had dropped to about 46 during the day at one point.

Saturday is going to be a gorgeous day with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Sunday morning, we’ll start out much the same with lots of sunshine, maybe a few degrees warmer. Then, by dinner time tomorrow, we start to see some clouds re-enter the picture, but the rain will hold off until Monday. Highs Sunday top out in the mid 60s.

Monday morning, we’ll begin with partly to mostly cloudy conditions, and by Noon we start to see some showers entering central Alabama. Then by 3pm, they should be knocking on our door. So, Monday morning looks good, but you’ll probably need the umbrellas by the afternoon. The showers continue to move through, then by midnight, most of the activity looks to be north and east of us.

Unfortunately, we will see the clouds around most of the week, with chances for rain each day. Some days the chance will be higher than others, but bottom line is, keep the umbrella nearby next week, you’re going to need it at times.

