We started out in the 20s and 30s this morning, but one thing we aren’t dealing with, the wind. That wind was pretty fierce yesterday, gusting into the 30s pretty much all afternoon, so it just stayed cold much of the day.

Today though, we will start to warm up a bit, and the wind, or lack of it, is actually go to help this time. Monday though, we get a bit of southern breeze coming in, and that will help warm us up closer to average for this time of the year, which is 70 degrees.

Now let’s talk about rain chances. The next couple of days, we won’t have to worry about that. Today, lots of sunshine as high pressure dominates the southeast. And that will continue for much of Monday too, although that high shifts to our east, cause the flow to change from out of the north, to out of the south. Much of Monday looks great, but we’ll see some clouds return to the picture late in the day. Then Tuesday, we start out dry and partly cloudy, but has we go through the day, the clouds increase, and then by time the kids let out of school, we’ll probably have some showers to deal with. And that chance of rain will stick with us for much of Wednesday too.

Of course, one big change we’ve got, more daylight at the end of the day, thanks to Daylight Saving Time.

For the next 7 days, we have that chance for rain Tuesday and Wednesday, then another chance for rain on Friday and the first part of the day on Saturday. So, not exactly a dry week ahead, but not a washout either.