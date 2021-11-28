Sunshine And Warmer Temps Are On The Way!

A cold front will sweep through the region in the overnight, helping to clear us of any clouds and rain for a while.

Monday will start out on the chilly side with lows down in the mid 30s. The sunshine will be back in full force on Monday with highs getting up to near 60.

For Tuesday and the rest of the week, we see a warming trend take place. Tuesday, we’ll see highs in the mid 60s, then Wednesday, we’ll see highs reach the low 70s, and we may even reach the mid 70s by Friday. To top it off, Monday through Friday will not only feature plenty of sunshine, but will also be rain free.

We will see a slight chance of an isolated shower on Saturday, but right now the chance of rain appears greater the further North and West you go. Next week looks to be quite the opposite with several chances for rain, but with that still a week away, we’ll continue to monitor for any possible changes.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week! Brian