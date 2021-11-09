Super Bowl Champion and author visits students in LaGrange and reads with them

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Super Bowl Champion and children’s author, Malcolm Mitchell had a book tour for second graders in Troup County on Nov. 9, 2021. He visited Callaway High, Troup High and LaGrange High with a magician who performed tricks for the students and then he read his book, “The Magician’s Hat,” to them.

Mitchell said he began to realize the importance of education during his time at the University of Georgia. That is when he decided to become a children’s author and decided to travel doing book tours for young students.

“I realized through my own challenges that reading played a real important role to being productive in society but that doesn’t change the immediate challenges that some children face in their communities. I realized reading helps overcome those challenges so football was great, I enjoyed playing it, but what I do today I think has a greater impact, at least I hope so,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell has released two books, “The Magician’s Hat” and “My Very Favorite Book In The Whole Wide World,” readers can expect to see another one next spring. He said the message in his next book will differ from the last two, it will be about finding value in oneself and finding one’s path.

Kerri Burckbuchler, the literacy facilitator for the Troup County Schools, said the school system would love to continue having authors visit students in LaGrange and the students are really receptive to visitors like Mitchell.

“They’re seeing it’s something that they can do and they can overcome obstacles and really have some joy in something that might be difficult for them,” said Burckbuchler.