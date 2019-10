In today’s “Caught on Camera” segment from WRBL News 3, you’ll see two instances of survival in very scary mishaps.

In one, a tow truck plows into a parked car and causes it to hit an Idaho trooper.

In another, a man in Argentina says passing out caused him to knock a fellow commuter onto the tracks, ahead of an oncoming train!

And finally, a bobcat shows up and makes himself at home in one Oregon school.