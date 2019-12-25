Suspect arrested in Christmas morning nightclub shooting that killed one man

UPDATE (12/25/19 8:06 pm): Eufaula police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting that happened early Christmas morning.

Detectives have arrested 26-year-old Johnny Elbert Wilson, on a charge of Murder.

Wilson is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The homicide remains under investigation.

EUFAULA, Ala (WRBL) A man is dead following a shooting early Christmas morning at a nightclub in Eufaula.

Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins says his department received several calls shortly before 1 am about gunshots inside a club on Wall Street. 

Once there, police found 34-year-old Orlando Woodley suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Woodley died at the hospital shortly after 3 am.

There’s no word on any arrests as the investigation into the deadly shooting continues.

