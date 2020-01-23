Suspect in 32nd Ave. deadly shooting turns self in

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting on 32nd Avenue has turned himself in to police.

Columbus Police say Jaquayvius Jones, 18, turned himself into the Muscogee County Jail on Saturday on un-related charges to the deadly shooting.

Jamereion Davis was shot last Friday in the 800 block of 32 Avenue. He later died at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital due to injuries sustained in the shooting.

Jones was formally charged with the murder of Davis Thursday. He will make an appearance in Recorder’s Court on Jan. 30 at 9:00 a.m.

Police say the investigation into the deadly shooting is on going. Anyone with information should contact Matt Sitler at 706-225-4367 or MSitler@columbusga.org.

