Suspect in court following Harris County fatal shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County Magistrate Court held a preliminary hearing on the morning of Nov. 10, 2021, for 68-year-old Johnnie Bryant.

Bryant allegedly shot 29-year-old Dylan Eldridge off of Sunnyside Church Road on Nov. 1, 2021, over a property dispute. According to police officials, it was not the first time the pair had a dispute over property. After being shot, Eldridge was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Bryant has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony and one count of Murder. His request to have his murder charge lowered to voluntary manslaughter was denied, and his bond hearing has been set for Dec. 13, 2021.

Eldridge’s homicide is the first homicide in Harris County for 2021.