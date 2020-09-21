BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is in custody following a fight at the Alabama State Fair Saturday night.
According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin of the Birmingham Police Department, multiple units responded for crowd control due to a fight and the amount of people attending the fair. A security guard sustained a minor injury.
The fair began Friday at the Birmingham Race Course.
The circumstances leading up to the fight are not known at this time.
LATEST POSTS
- 72nd Emmy Awards: The Winners
- LaGrange mother reunited with 1-year-old after car stolen with child inside
- Hog wild: U.S. and Texas have ‘out of control’ population of ‘super-pigs,’ expert says
- Suspect in custody following fight at Alabama State Fair
- President Trump approves major disaster declaration in Alabama after Hurricane Sally