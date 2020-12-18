 

Suspect in custody for deadly road rage shooting in Blount County

Top Stories

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a road rage shooting that killed a 22-year-old earlier this month.

According to Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon, 59-year-old Michael Harris was taken into custody Thursday after an extensive investigation. Sheriff Moon thanked residents of the county for offering leads in the case.

“I think we’ve stopped every silver Toyota 4-Runner in Blount County six times,” Sheriff Moon said.

The shooting took place on Dec. 3 on Highway 75 and resulted in the death of 22-year-old Dakota Nunley. Sheriff Moon choked up when talking about Nunley’s family.

“You’ve been very patient and kind to us, hopefully this brings you a little peace,” he said.

Harris has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Blount County Jail without bond.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

48° / 30°
Fair
Fair 0% 48° 30°

Saturday

57° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 57° 43°

Sunday

53° / 44°
Showers
Showers 51% 53° 44°

Monday

57° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 57° 39°

Tuesday

60° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 60° 36°

Wednesday

61° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 61° 49°

Thursday

54° / 33°
Rain
Rain 72% 54° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
45°

41°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
41°

39°

9 PM
Clear
2%
39°

36°

10 PM
Clear
2%
36°

35°

11 PM
Clear
2%
35°

34°

12 AM
Clear
2%
34°

33°

1 AM
Clear
3%
33°

33°

2 AM
Clear
5%
33°

32°

3 AM
Clear
6%
32°

32°

4 AM
Clear
6%
32°

32°

5 AM
Clear
6%
32°

32°

6 AM
Clear
7%
32°

32°

7 AM
Clear
7%
32°

32°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
32°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
36°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
3%
41°

46°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
46°

50°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

52°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

53°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

54°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

51°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories