Suspect wanted for Phenix City Christmas murder arrested on New Year’s

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL) Phenix City police announced they have arrested a man wanted in a Christmas night murder.

Capt. Darryl Williams with Phenix City Police confirmed that his department, along with the U.S. Marshal ‘s Service, took 37-year-old Delewis Collier into custody around 7:45 on New Year’s night. Information as to where Collier was found was not immediately released.

Police issued a murder warrant for Collier following the shooting death of 36-year-old Sidney Jones, of Smiths Station, at AJ’s Bar and Grill in Phenix City. That shooting happened on Christmas night.