Suspected identified in reported Attempted Kidnapping in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A suspect has been identified after an Attempted Kidnapping was reported to the Opelika Police Department over the weekend.

“The report occurred at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and North 17th Street at approximately 7:45 PM on Saturday, 08/29/2020. The victim was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where they received treatment for minor injuries received during the incident,” shared Captain Shane Healey.

Police say the suspect has been identified and charges are pending further investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220.