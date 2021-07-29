Suspicious death on US-82 in Tuscaloosa ruled as homicide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Authorities in Tuscaloosa have ruled the suspicious death on US-82 from Wednesday as a murder.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a woman was discovered inside her vehicle on the side of US-82 Wednesday morning. They have also confirmed a possible suspect has been taken into custody for questioning.

No further information has been made available at this time.

ORIGINAL: Tuscaloosa authorities are currently on scene investigating a suspicious death on US-82 near Duncanville Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, authorities discovered the body of a woman inside her vehicle on the side of the road.

No other information has been released at this time.

