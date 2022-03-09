LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Sweetland Amphitheatre is preparing for the new concert season as the summer approaches. They announced the concert lineup and concert-goers can expect to see popular performers Jimmie Allen, Grace Potter, Old Crow Medicine Show, Marshall Tucker, The Outlaws, Kentucky Head Hunters and George Thorogood this year.

Katie McGinty, the General Manager at Sweetland, said she is excited to be able to use the entire concert season this year. Last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Sweetland only hosted concerts from July to October. She is also looking forward to hosting a variety of genres at the concert venue this season like blues, country and R&B.

“I’m most excited to see a full crowd. Last year we had several sold out shows but then people at the last minute don’t come because of sickness or quarantine and that affected everybody around the nation. This year I’m hoping that is not going to be an issue and when we have a sold out show you can actually look out in the crowd and see that it is a sold out show,” said McGinty.

McGinty said the challenge this year has been getting acts to confirm now that all concert venues around the country are opened. Despite the COVID-19 restrictions last year, Sweetland was able to open because it is an outdoor venue and there were safety measures in place to help stop the spread of the virus. This year the acts have many options since restrictions have been lifted. There are also radius clauses that prevent McGinty from booking acts that may be performing in another nearby city like Atlanta or Birmingham.

“The competition is a lot more difficult this year but it says a lot about our venue that the artists choose us over those other offers so that is exciting,” said McGinty.

There are concerts confirmed from May to October this year and McGinty said that unlike last year, this year there will not be a concert every week. People can expect to see a concert two or three times a month because they will be using the entire concert season that is from May to October.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale purchase on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10 a.m. and for general admission the following day on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10 a.m.. The opportunity to sign up for pre-sale tickets is already available on sweetlandamp.com. Sign up for the newsletter on the website and a code will be provided prior to 10 a.m. on March 10.

McGinty is urging those interested in attending any of the concerts to purchase their tickets on the official Sweetland Amphitheatre website. Any tickets purchased through third-party vendors cannot be guaranteed and refunds cannot be issued if a show is canceled or rescheduled.