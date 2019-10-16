Take the City to host 50-hour tent revival worship experience in Columbus this week!

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) Columbus-based ministry Take the City is joining 370 cities across the United States in hosting a tent revival worship and prayer event this week that will run for 50 straight hours!

Tre Rager, of Take the City, stopped by “News 3 Midday” and told WRBL’s Greg Loyd why the ministry finds it important to partake in this worship event that promotes healing, unity and miracles.

Everyone is invited! It’s all about bringing people together to worship, pray and praise across denominations and regardless of where they are in their spiritual lives.

Click on this Tent America link for details on the Take the City tent event that will run from Thursday, October 17 until Saturday, October 19!

Take the City ministry is located at 2910 2nd Avenue in Columbus, Georgia.