Talbot county residents can expect more health care options when Valley Healthcare Systems reopens in Fall 2020

Valley Healthcare Systems says they’re finally ready to reopen after closing their doors for renovations two years ago.

In early Fall, Talbot County residents will have access to a pharmacy, primary care services and other healthcare needs; something Virginia Hendricks says the county desperately needs.

“We don’t have any up here. We need a drug store up here and everything. We don’t have a drugstore, no store or nothing. We need one. Instead of going way to Manchester to a drugstore and stuff we need one here in Talbotton,” Hendricks said.

Valley Healthcare Systems is the only healthcare center in Talbot county. While they were closed for renovations their clients were transported to their offices in Columbus and Fortson. Diane Thurman with Valley says COVID-19 caused them to postpone plans to reopen, but with things worsening due to the pandemic it’s extremely important they reopen.

“There’s just not resources out here and not resources close by. We have a lot of older population out in this area, a lot of people who don’t have transportation a lot of people with chronic illnesses and there’s just no place for them to go,” Thurman said.

When the center reopens, they will be able to offer dental services, x-rays and minor surgical procedures. They also plan to offer free COVID-19 testing.

“We need to be able to education with that COVID test to know when to quarantine and go about daily life and those sorts of things that none of us even our most senior populations have never seen in our lives,” Thurman said.

Right now, The Talbot County Health Department is the only COVID-19 testing location in the area.