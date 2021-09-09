Talbot County School System shuts down again; continues to send lunch home to students

TALBOTTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The Talbot County School System closed their doors for a second time this school year due to another COVID-19 outbreak. However, despite not being in school students are still receiving school lunch daily.

James H. Steverson, a board member for the Talbot County School System, said the school system is trying to monitor the cases so that they do not continue to spread.

“We want to get on top of it. We want to disinfect the school, disinfect the buses and make sure everything is clean so if we have to be down for a week or two then that’s better than letting them all come back and more people catch it,” said Steverson.

Approximately four students in Central Elementary School reported testing positive for COVID-19 prior to the shut down. The schools shut down on Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 and plan to reopen on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021 as long as no more cases arise. Students transitioned to virtual learning on Sep. 3, 2021 and will continue until the school reopens.

Andrea Mahone, the Talbot County School’s Nutrition Interim Director, who was named a Hunger Hero from No Kid Hungry Georgia earlier this year for her efforts to continue feeding students breakfast and lunch while they attended virtual school.

“We love doing what we do. There may be students out there who don’t have parent supervision or you know, at home with grandma and they probably won’t receive a meal. That’s why we do it to make sure that they are good and fed so that they can do their work,” said Mahone.

Mahone continues to follow the food pyramid guidelines for the at home meals and students have the lunches delivered to them by the school bus drivers. Bus drivers drive their regular routes while students are learning virtually.

Mahone also said that knowing the students are well fed with nutritious food makes sending the food home worth it.