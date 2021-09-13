Talbot County Schools invest in students with purchase of Chromebooks

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Talbot County Schools distributed Chromebooks to every student to make the transition from in-person learning to virtual learning easier when necessary.

Jonathan Taylor, the Principal for Central Elementary and High School, says it is a way to keep the students involved in their education when they transition to virtual school. The school system funded the Chromebooks with the money received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or otherwise known as CARES.

“It allows the students to interact with the teachers more because they go live. They can see the teachers live as if they were teaching them in the classroom. It allows them to really interact with the teachers more and just to continue that lesson where they left off from at home,” said Taylor.

Central Elementary School, Central Middle School and Central High School all use Microsoft Teams when doing virtual school. Teachers use the system to go live as well as provide them with files and anything they need to complete the work.

Taylor said some students struggle with WiFi connection so those students are still being given packets for their coursework. Teachers also call those students several times throughout the day to see if they have any questions.

Jiquavious Barnes, a senior at Central High School, said receiving the Chromebooks has helped students avoid falling behind on their coursework when transitioning to virtual learning.

“The Chromebook has helped me because it is easy to get into, it is very quick to get into Teams and to get to the assignments and do the work on there,” said Barnes.

Barnes said despite previously having a laptop at home, the Chromebook has helped him continue his studies because it is more reliable. He also said the feedback he has heard from other students is very similar, the Chromebooks have facilitated virtual school.