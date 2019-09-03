Tallapoosa County woman killed in Labor Day car crash

TALLASSEE, Ala (WRBL) A Labor Day crash near Tallassee killed one woman and injured three others.

The deadly crashed happened on Alabama Highway 50, about eight miles north of Tallassee.

45-year-old Susan Burkhalter of Jackson’s Gap, in Tallapoosa County, died when her 2007 Mazda Touring crashed with a 2015 BMW.  Alabama state troopers say Burkhalter was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the crash scene.

The driver and two passengers in the BMW were injured and taken to local hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation.

