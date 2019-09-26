Taylor, Jolley find themselves at Trump’s White House amid political intrigue

Two Chattahoochee Valley sheriffs spent some time at the White House today.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence gathered the sheriffs to talk about border security and community safety. And Russell County’s Heath Taylor and Harris County’s Mike Jolley were in the group of about 160 sheriffs.

The meeting with law enforcement officials comes as Trump is facing an impeachment threat from the House of Representatives.

The sheriffs were briefed by top administration officials this afternoon before the meeting with Trump and Pence.

Both say Washington was an interesting place to be amid the political intrigue.

“Our group being sheriffs, we were certainly caught in the middle of it, but we weren’t looking for all of that drama going on,” Taylor said. “We were here for a specific purpose.”

Jolley agreed but said the nation’s capital is not the place for him.

“Washington is not the place I want to serve even though I am proud to be an American citizen,” he said. “It’s a unique place.”