TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange City Council raised the starting salary of its police officers significantly. While this is good news for the department, Troup County Sheriff’s Office is also seeking pay raises to close the gap for their officers.

The new starting salary for officers with the LaGrange Police Department is $60,000. Since the LaGrange City Council voted on this new salary, it has left the Troup County Sheriff’s Office in limbo.

“And so because what the city of Lagrange did, we heard that we’ve got about five or six employees that are probably interested in going to the city of Lagrange or may be in that process as well,” said Stewart Smith, the public information officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. “And so we were already short staffed on our patrol and court divisions and our criminal investigation division. With that, it’s certainly going to make us more short staffed here at the sheriff’s office.”

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office conducted a pay study including multiple factors: current salaries within the department, potential pay increases and staff shortages.

As of June 14, Troup County deputies make around $44,000 a year on average while detention officers make around $38,000 a year. According to the pay study, the sheriff’s office is short by 40 employees between deputies and detention officers.

As one option, Sheriff James Woodruff is asking the Troup County Commission for a $6,000 increase for deputies and investigators in an effort to make the pay more comparable with LaGrange PD.

“I mean, it’s a nationwide problem being short and it’s obviously right now the money talks,” said Smith. “Hopefully we can close that gap and fill some of these holes. Otherwise, we’re going to be into a major issue here.”

The Troup County Commission’s next board meeting is scheduled for July 11.