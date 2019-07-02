Team USA Sprints Past Scrapyard Fast Pitch

Columbus, Georgia – The US National Team kicked off their 2019 International Cup campaign with two wins in the first day of competition. Team USA defeated the Philippines 8-1. In their night cap the American National team defeated Scrapyard Fast Pitch, a professional softball team, 7-0.

Scrapyard Fast Pitch has a familiar face on their roster to Auburn Fans. The Auburn Tigers all-time home run leader Kasey Cooper competed against the American National Team, and said she was thrilled to be in Columbus.

