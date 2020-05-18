Teen missing in Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a missing teen.

Samuel Taylor Whitt, 15 years old, left his home Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

He is a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue tie dyed shirt, blue jeans, possibly barefoot, has a severe case of acne on the left side of chin area. He could possibly be riding in a black SUV. A family spokesperson tells News Three the young man could be headed towards Baton Rouge, LA, from Mobile, AL.

Any contact made with this young man please notify Marion County Sheriffs Office at (229) 649-3841.